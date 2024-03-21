GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MDMK sees Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate, says Durai Vaiko

The MDMK candidate for Tiruchi says the Lok Sabha election is essentially a contest between democracy and fascism

March 21, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As far as the MDMK is concerned, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the prime ministerial candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, party’s principal secretary and its candidate for the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency Durai Vaiko said here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on his first visit to the city after being nominated as the party candidate for the Tiruchi constituency, Mr. Durai Vaiko observed that the Lok Sabha election was essentially a contest between democracy and fascism.

According to him, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has fulfilled more than 75% of the poll promises despite the funds crunch faced by the State government and the Centre’s refusal to release funds. The Centre had not sanctioned funds even in the wake of Cyclone Michaung, Although a Central team was deputed to assess the damages, the State government had not been given any funds, contrary to assurances from the Union government, he said.

Mr. Durai Vaiko said he would, if elected, strive to improve the overall infrastructure in Tiruchi constituency. The runway expansion of the Tiruchi International Airport, getting funds for the Cauvery-Gundar rivers inter-linking project, restoring the BHEL unit to its glory days, rehabilitation of the ancillary units dependent on the public sector major, and upgrading the Golden Rock Railway Workshop as a Metro Rail coach manufacturing unit would be among his priorities.

Mr. Durai Vaiko said he would study the people’s issues in all the six Assembly segments in the constituency and strive to address them rather than make tall promises.

