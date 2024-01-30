GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mayiladuthurai book festival from February 2

January 30, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 11-day Maiyladuthurai Book Festival 2024 will be held at Dharmapuram Adheenam Arts and Science College from February 2.

Official sources said the district administration had been making arrangements in coordination with The Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) to conduct the book festival. The fair will feature over 80 stalls and will include aquariums, telescopes, science demonstrations, games for children, food festivals, and cultural events in the evening.

More than 20 eminent scholars will speak on various topics in the evening at the venue. The exhibition will open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day till February 12, and the entry is free for all.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / books and publishing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.