Maruthupandiyar College to tie up with CSMCRI, Bhavnagar

February 22, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Maruthupandiyar College (Arts and Science), Thanjavur, has planned to enter into a tie-up with the Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI), Bhavnagar, Gujarat, to enable its students to undertake summer training/dissertation/internship programmes offered by CSMCRI.

According to a college release, K. Maruthupandian, Secretary and Managing Trustee of the Maruthupandiyar Institutions, which runs the college, had a meeting with Kannan Srinivasan, Research Director, Sea Salt and Sea Weed, CSMCRI of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, in this regard.

