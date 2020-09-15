Markings painted for exclusive two-wheeler lane

Ahead of creating exclusive two-wheeler lanes along select thoroughfares in the city, the traffic police wing has painted markings from Head Post Office junction to MGR statue in the first phase.
The markings have been made on either side of the entire stretch in coordination with Tiruchi Corporation to denote the exclusive lane. The yellow markings will make it easier for bike riders to follow the lane at night, police sources said.
According to a senior police officer, symbols of two-wheelers will be painted on both sides of the stretch from Head Post Office to MGR statue junction, covering Bharathidasan Salai, on Tuesday. The date of enforcement will be decided by police authorities soon.
City police has identified three more stretches: Head Post Office to Tiruchi railway junction; MGR statue to Uzhavar Sandhai and from MGR statue to Periyamilaguparai via Collectorate where it has decided to create exclusive two-wheeler lanes.
The four thoroughfares have been selected as they witness heavy vehicular traffic especially two-wheelers. The city police has decided to create the exclusive lanes after it was found that two-wheelers accounted for a majority of accidents reported within the city limits.
