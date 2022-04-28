Manapparai GH tops list of cleanest hospitals in TN

Assessment done as part of National Health Mission’s Kayakalp programme

Assessment done as part of National Health Mission’s Kayakalp programme

It was a proud day for the medical and support staff of the District Headquarters Government Hospital, Manapparai, when they were informed that the healthcare facility had won the first place at the State-level for ‘Clean Hospital’ in the National Health Mission’s ‘Kayakalp’ programme 2021-22 on Thursday.

The 210-bed hospital that serves at least 50 in-patients and 1,000 outpatients daily from Manapparai, Pudukottai, Karur, Tiruchi and Madurai, has also been awarded a cash prize of ₹50 lakh.

“We are very happy to have received this recognition, because we have been working hard to raise the standards of our services. To be chosen from 31 hospitals in Tamil Nadu is a great honour,” V. Maladurai, hospital superintendent, told The Hindu.

National assessors evaluated the work of the Manapparai hospital from March 5 to 7. The Manapparai GH scored a result of 92.86%, while Erode District Government Headquarters Hospital was placed second with 91.86%, and given a cash prize of ₹20 lakhs in the final evaluation.

Results were compiled based on staff interviews, assessors’ observations, record reviews and patient feedback.

The Manapparai facility formed eight teams to look into hospital upkeep, sanitation and hygiene, waste management, infection control, support services and hygiene promotion, as per the Kayakalp programme’s guidelines. “In addition to this, we also adopted energy-conserving appliances to cut down on electricity consumption and promoted recycling on premises,” said Dr. Maladurai.

The cash prize would be helpful in expanding the hospital services by adding new infrastructure, said Dr. Malaidurai. “We need to create more bed space for the growing number of patients, and also maintain the new standards that we have put in place. The prize money will be useful to upgrade our facilities,” he said.