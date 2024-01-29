Man linked to murder of NTK functionary in Kanniyakumari surrenders at Nagapattinam court

January 29, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

One of the key accused persons in the murder of a Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTF) functionary in Kanniyakumari district, surrendered before a court in Nagapattinam district, on Monday, January 29, 2024.

The man was identified as M. Ramesh Babu, 47, a native of Mayilodu in Kanniyakumari district. He was one of the 15 accused persons in the murder case registered at Eraniel Police Station in Kanniyakumari district in connection with the murder of Xavier Kumar, 45, an NTK functionary, last week.

Police sources said Babu surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court - I in Nagapattinam. The court ordered his remand to judicial custody till February 1 at the Nagapattinam District Jail.

The Eraniel Police is likely to take custody of Ramesh Babu on Thursday, February 1, police sources said.

Babu's surrender comes after another key accused person in the case, Rev. Fr. Robinson, a Roman Catholic parish priest of Mayilodu parish, surrendered before a court in Tiruchendur on January 24.