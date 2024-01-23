NTK man’s murder: hunt on to nab 12 persons, including two Roman Catholic priests

January 23, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

After nabbing three persons, police are on the lookout for 12 more, including two Roman Catholic priests, in connection with the murder of Xavier Kumar, 45, a Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary, who was a mechanic with Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), on Saturday evening.

According to the police, Jemini, 40, of Mayilodu Madathuvilai near Thingalsanthai was working as a teacher in Mother Teresa Matriculation Higher Secondary School in the area, which is being administered by Mayilodu parish. When Her husband Xavier Kumar made social media posts about “alleged irregularities” in the parish, the school administration placed Ms. Jemini under suspension.

When she apologised to school correspondent Rev. Fr. Robinson, who was also the Mayilodu parish priest, on Saturday, the priest and some of the parish council members were keen on her husband apologising for his social media posts.

Xavier Kumar went to the official residence of Rev. Fr. Robinson, where some of the parish council members were also waiting for him, on Saturday evening. Xavier Kumar was allegedly assaulted there and he died on the spot.

Based on Ms. Jemini’s complaint, Eraniel police registered a case of murder against Rev. Fr. Robinson and 14 others, including parish council office-bearers Ramesh Babu, an advocate and member of the DMK, Justus, Suresh, Edwin Jose, Soris, Ajay, Alwin, Derick, Vincent, Vino and Murasancode parish priest Rev. Fr. Benitto. Five special teams were formed to nab them.

When the police tried to send the body for post-mortem, the family and relatives of Xavier Kumar and NTK cadre resisted it, demanding the arrest of all the accused, a compensation of ₹1 crore each to his two daughters and appointment of Ms. Jemini in a government-approved teacher post in a school being administered by Kuzhithurai Diocese.

They also demanded that Xavier Kumar’s body be buried on the premises of Mayilodu church.

The body could be taken to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital only at 1.45 a.m. on Sunday after the protesters were appeased. The talks held subsequently with the protesters at Eraniel police station and at the office of Kuzhithurai Diocese failed. Hence, the body is lying in the mortuary.

“According to the post-mortem report, some of the ribs of Xavier Kumar have been broken in the attack… Injuries were seen in the chest. Around 1 litre of blood had oozed out due to internal haemorrhage. So, the death has occurred due to attack,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Vincent and Justus and remanded them in judicial custody. Rev. Fr. Robinson has been relieved of all his responsibilities. One more person has been taken into custody for interrogation,” police sources said.