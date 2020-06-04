Man from Chennai dies of COVID-19 in Pudukottai

A 64-year-old patient, who had been residing in Chennai, died of COVID-19 in Pudukottai and 19 persons tested positive for the virus in central districts on Thursday.

The deceased was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai with breathing difficulty on Tuesday. The swab and blood test turned out to be positive for the virus. He died on Thursday early morning due to “cardiorespiratory arrest, type II diabetes mellitus, acute cerebrovascular accident and right side hemiplegia.”

According to the media of the Health Department, the maximum number of fresh cases in central districts was reported in Nagapattinam district with eight persons testing positive on Thursday followed by Tiruchi district with seven cases. Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts accounted for two each. Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Karur reported no cases on Thursday.

Of the seven patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi, six were from a same family at Kottapattu in Tiruchi. They had contracted the virus from a person, who was tested positive for the virus a few days ago. The 7th patient was from Uppilliyapuram in the district.

In addition to them, according to sources in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), six persons from a family in Kallipatti near Manapparai had been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus. Of them, four were female.

A staff nurse working in the MGMGH, who had gone to her village about a week ago to look after her mother-in-law who had undergone a surgery in a Manapparai hospital, tested positive on return to duty. Following this, swab samples were lifted from her husband and 16 others of her family. Of them, six tested positive for the virus.

All the positive patients were admitted to the MGMGH in Tiruchi. The village has been declared as containment zone.

In Nagapattinam, five of the eight positive persons belonged to other districts and three to other States. All of them were examined at the check posts in the district borders on Tuesday and taken to the GH for further tests, official sources said.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases undergoing treatment at the Nagapattinam GH has risen to 21 after the addition of the eight new patients, sources added.

In Pudukottai, one of the positive patient was from Keelaiyur and other was from Pudukottai town. The Keelaiyur patient tested positive for the virus after returning to his village from Chennai a few days ago. The second patient was reported to have contracted the virus from his friend, whose father had died of COVID-19 a few days ago. They were being treated at the Government Medical College in Pudukottai.

In Ariyalur district, the two patients who tested positive for the virus were from Namankunam near Sendurai. Both of them had worked in Koyambedu market in Chennai. Upon return to their village, they were subjected for testing that turned out to be positive. They were being treated at the Government Hospital in Ariyalur.