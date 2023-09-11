Man dies of electrocution in Tiruchi

September 11, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 38-year-old painter was electrocuted after coming into contact with a high-tension electric line in Tiruchi on Sunday.

The incident happened in the morning at a private company at New Alpha Nagar near Karumandapam. Police sources said V. David Reagen, 38, a painter from Kuzhandhai Yesu Street in North Kattur in the city, accidentally touched a low-lying high-tension electric line while working on the premises.

He was electrocuted and died on the spot. Later, his body was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post-mortem. Three other workers suffered injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

His wife D. Vasantha, 36, lodged a complaint at the Cantonment Police Station against the owner of the premises, K. Ganesan, 65, alleging that he did not provide any safety equipment to her husband. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) refused to receive the body of the painter and staged a demonstration. They alleged that officials of Tiruchi Corporation and Tangedco were responsible for the electrocution as they failed to check the low-lying high-tension wire and demanded action against them.

They also demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased. A team of officials from the Corporation, Revenue, and Police Departments attempted to persuade the protestors and held talks with them at Tiruchi West Tahsildar office, but in vain.

The protestors vacated the hospital leaving the body at the mortuary and threatened to stage a demonstration at the Collectorate on Tuesday.