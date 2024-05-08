GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man builds temple in memory of his wife in Ariyalur district

Published - May 08, 2024 07:55 pm IST - ARIYALUR:

C. Jaisankar

It was a dream come true for B. Gopalakrishnan, 42, when priests poured holy water on the kalasam of the temple built by him in memory of his wife, who died a year ago, at Devamangalam near Jayamkondam in the district.

The temple, named after his wife Karpagavalli, was built atop her grave at a cost of ₹15 lakh. In addition to the family members of Gopalakrishnan, a large number of residents of Devamangalam and neighbouring villages took part in the special puja performed as part of the kumbabishegam on Wednesday. An idol sculpted by a sthapathi adorns the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

“Our love is inseparable. Although she is not with us, she is our goddess who protects us,” says Mr. Gopalakrishnan, who married Karpagavalli about 14 years ago.

He said that his entire family got a new lease of life after he married her. She had been a mentor and guide to four of his brothers and a sister since the marriage.

“There was absolutely no tussle between my wife and other members of my family. We felt orphaned when she died due to kidney failure. It is her unconditional love that forced me to build a temple in her memory. As per her wish, we continue to live as a joint family,” says Mr. Gopalakrishnan, who runs a knitting fabrication unit on lease at Tiruppur.

