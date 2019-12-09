Man appears with sickle on highway

A 30-year-old man created a ruckus on Tiruchi-Karur highway at Mayanur by brandishing a veecharuval (a long sickle) on Sunday.
According to police sources, Nagaraj, a resident of Pichampatti, came to the main road with a sickle and wandered for about 10 minutes on the busy highway uttering obscene words. He threw the sickle on the road, causing fear among locals and motorists. At one point, motorists stopped their vehicles at a safe distance.
On information, Nagaraj’s family members rushed to the spot and took him away. He was later admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Karur. Police said he was a mentally unstable person.
