M. Anbazhagan is elected Mayor of Tiruchi

Mr. Anbazhagan was administered the oath of office by Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman

M. Anbazhgan takes oath as the new Mayor of TiruchiCorporation on Friday | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

M. Anbazhagan of the DMK was elected unopposed as the Mayor of Tiruchi Corporation on Friday.

As no other nomination, but for Mr .Anbazhagan’s, was received, Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, the Returning Officer, declared him elected unopposed.

Mr. Rahuman subsequently administered the oath of ofice to Mr. Anbazhagan. K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, S. Sivarasu, Collector, G. Karthikeyan, City Police Commissioner, and others, presented shawls to the newly elected Mayor.

None of the AIADMK members participated in the indirect election or in the Mayor’s oath-taking ceremony.