Literacy programme inaugurated

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has exuded hope that cent per cent literacy in the State could be made possible from the present level of 81% through non-formal and adult education programme.

Inaugurating the programme at Kallikudi village in Manikandam block in the presence of Collector S. Sivarasu and other senior officials on Tuesday, he said literacy was a dire necessity for elders. They needed to know how to read and write to submit petitions to the government authorities, and to inscribe their signature. The onus was on Chief Educational Officers to foster the reading habit and writing capability.

At least one crore adults needed to be covered under the adult education programme, Mr. Mahesh added.