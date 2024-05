May 02, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Linke Hofman Busch (LHB) coaches have been added to the Mannargudi-Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi superfast weekly express train replacing the existing conventional rake. Consequent to this, the composition of the weekly train have been revised. The train will be operated with two AC two-tier coaches, nine AC three-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van-cum generator car, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.