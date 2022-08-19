Launch own enterprises, Governor tells graduands

Governor R.N. Ravi conferring degree certificate on a graduand at the convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalitha Fisheries University in Nagapattinam on Friday.

Citing the emergence of start-ups in varied sectors such as agriculture and space in the country, Governor and Chancellor of State Universities R.N. Ravi on Friday exhorted graduands of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalitha Fisheries University (TNJFU) to realise their inner strengths and launch their own enterprises.

The world is moving fast and India has to keep pace. Getting a (salaried) job must no longer be the purpose of acquiring degrees; utilise the unique potential at individual level to think and do things differently, the Governor said, presiding over the seventh convocation of the TNJFU.

It is by dreaming, setting high goals and moving forward by giving the best can one achieve in life and make the country proud, the Governor said after conferring degrees on 414 UG, PG and doctorate students, and honouring 19 academic achievers. Of them, 48 students received their degrees in absentia.

The Central Government has created a conducive environment for the establishment of 70,000 start-ups, among which 100 of them have already reached the ‘unicorn’ status. Fisheries students have a major role to play in realisation of Tamil Nadu’s vision of achieving one trillion dollar economy by 2030 as well as to make India as a global leader in all sectors by 2047, he said.

Delivering the convocation address, S.Ayyappan, Chancellor, Central Agricultural University, Imphal, said creating human resource to attain the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, overcoming challenges posed by climate change, migration and hunger was the need of the hour.

Prof. Ayyappan advocated smart farming and shift from starch to protein-based food by leveraging the aquatic-terrestrial synergy. On new developments in fisheries sectors, he mentioned about integration of Internet of Things and Blockchain technologies.

Fisheries is expected to meet the food demand estimates by 2050, Prof. Ayyappan said, indicating the need for doubling food production to meet the requirements for the projected population of 1.6 billion.

Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare and Pro-Chancellor of TNJFU, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan ,said the State Government was keen on accelerating progress of the fisheries sector.

Vice-Chancellor G.Sugumar presented a report on TNJFU's progress on the fronts of education, extension and research.

A.Karthik, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries; K.S. Palanisamy, Commissioner of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare; District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj and Superintendent of Police G.Jawahar took part.