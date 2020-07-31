Labour shortage delays UGD phase-III work

TIRUCHI

Acute labour shortage has delayed the start of phase-III of underground drainage (UGD) scheme in the city.

Larson and Toubro (L&T) Ltd, which had bagged the project sanctioned at an estimate of ₹336 crore under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, had committed to begin the construction of the UGD work as early as possible.

Considering the forthcoming north east monsoon, which is expected to begin in the third week of October, the Tiruchi Corporation asked the company to make use of July, August and September months so as to make a good beginning.

However, more than a month after the company was given work order, it is yet to launch the construction work. It is learnt that the prevailing labour shortage has delayed the start. The mass exodus of migrant workers to their natives after the nation wide lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID 19 is said to be a main factor in the delay in launching the project.

“There are issues in mobilising labourers. Ever since the migrant workers returned to their home towns, we have been encountering the issue of labour shortage. Hopefully, the issue will be solved soon,” a senior official of the Tiruchi Corporation told The Hindu.

However, the official added that the company had been making arrangements to bring in workers from Chennai. It was expected that they would come in a few weeks. Upon arrival they would be tested for COVID 19.

The company had been mobilising materials and construction equipment to launch the construction work. The project is aimed at providing UGD connections to 32,000 households in the areas left-out in phase II and phase III of the underground sewer projects.