Kulithalai man, who attended conference in Delhi, tests positive for COVID-19

A 42-year-old resident of Kulithalai near here has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first confirmed case of the disease in Karur district. He is among the 17 positive cases reported on Monday.

The man was admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital three days ago with fever, cold and breathing difficulties. Since he had the symptoms of COVID 19, he was immediately put in the isolation ward and his throat swabs were sent for tests. Both the preliminary and second test turned out to be positive for COVID-19.

Collector T. Anbalagan told The Hindu that the patient was one among those visited New Delhi recently to attend a religious conference. His condition was stable.

Mr. Anbalagan said that the patient’s family members have been put in home quarantine in Kulithalai. As a precaution, samples would be collected and sent for laboratory tests. The street and the mosque, where he frequently visited, would be disinfected. The patient's contacts were being traced to take precautionary measures, the Collector said.