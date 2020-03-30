Seventeen new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu in one day

In the steepest single day hike in the number of COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu, 17 persons tested positive on Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said.

Talking to reporters in Chennai Mr. Palaniswami said so far 67 patients have tested positive for COVID 19, of whom one person died, while five patients were discharged after medical treatment, so far. Of the 17 new patients, 10 have been reported from Erode district, five from Chennai, one from Madurai and one from Karur district. He also said results of swab samples of 121 persons were still awaited.

The State government has taken steps to procure about 1.5 crore masks and 25 lakh N95 masks and other medical supplies required. “Even while COVID-19 cases were reported in China, we have stocked necessary medical requirement,” Mr. Palaniswami claimed.

To a query on the number of persons tested for COVID-19, the CM maintained that testing would be done only if a person developed all symptoms.

As for granting emergency passes for people to travel, Mr. Palaniswami said such requests were considered if they were for funerals or weddings (scheduled earlier) or emergency medical conditions. “If everyone wants to venture out, where is the lockdown?” he asked.

Self-quarantine was the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19, the CM reiterated and contended: “We have never come across such a situation, these are challenging times.” He further sought for people's cooperation for the lockdown.

Replying to a query on rents to be paid by tenants, he said it was a pan-India issue and the government would look into it.

The CM was not inclined for an all-party meeting sought for by some Opposition parities including the DMK.