Karur MP withdraws stir

S. Jothimani, the Congress MP from Karur, who resorted to a sit-in-dharna at the Karur Collectorate from Thursday morning demanding that ADIP (Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase / Fitting of Aid and Appliances) special camps for persons with disabilities be conducted in ur district for supply of assistive devices from the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) to them withdrew the dharna on Friday following talks with the District Revenue Officer.

Ms. Jothimani, along with her supporters, began the stir on Thursday morning, demanding that Collector T. Prabhushankar conduct the special camps for persons with disabilities under the auspices of the ALIMCO. The MP continued with her stir unsatisfied with the reply of the Collector who held talks with her at the Collectorate. Police sources said DRO M. Liaqath held talks with Ms. Jothimani on Friday assuring that ADIP camps would be conducted following which the MP withdrew the stir.