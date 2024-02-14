Karaikal police arrest 27-year-old man on murder charge

February 14, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Nedungadu police in Karaikal district on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man for murdering a boy.

According to police, S. Anthoniyammal, 50, a native of Nallathur, had lodged a complaint at the Nedungadu police station that her nine-year-old boy had gone missing on January 17. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and began the probe.

During the investigation, the police found the dead body of the boy with severe injuries at Karuvappatanam Canal near Nallathur. The police traced the accused, K. Arulraj, 27, a native of Saveriyar Kovil Theru near Nedungadu, who attempted to commit sexual assault on the minor. When the victim resisted his act, he pushed the boy into the canal and killed him, said police sources.

The police invoked Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the offender. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.