GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karaikal police arrest 27-year-old man on murder charge

February 14, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Nedungadu police in Karaikal district on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man for murdering a boy.

According to police, S. Anthoniyammal, 50, a native of Nallathur, had lodged a complaint at the Nedungadu police station that her nine-year-old boy had gone missing on January 17. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and began the probe.

During the investigation, the police found the dead body of the boy with severe injuries at Karuvappatanam Canal near Nallathur. The police traced the accused, K. Arulraj, 27, a native of Saveriyar Kovil Theru near Nedungadu, who attempted to commit sexual assault on the minor. When the victim resisted his act, he pushed the boy into the canal and killed him, said police sources.

The police invoked Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the offender. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.