Karaikal keen on securing exam centre status for JEE, NEET

To mitigate problems faced by students in the enclave in appearing for JEE and NEET exams at distant locations, the Karaikal administration has initiated measures to approach the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the Puducherry government seeking sanction of an exam centre for the district.
Due to lockdown impact, the district administration arranged Puducherry Transport Corporation (PRC) buses for over 300 students for the entrance exams this year. On Sunday, PRC buses were operated to Puducherry, Virudhachalam and Cuddalore, according to officials.
A maximum of 30 students were accommodated free of cost in each bus. But their attendants had to pay about ₹450 per head for the two-way travel. There were a handful of students from Tranquebar and other areas on the Tamil Nadu side of the border who utilised the PTC service, sources said.
Until last year, students had to make their own arrangements. They had to go to Puducherry on the previous day itself.
Though PRC buses were operated between Karaikal and Puducherry, the timing was inconvenient for students. For instance, JEE (Main) exam candidates had to be at the centre at 7.30 a.m.
Due to indications that NTA would conduct the entrance exams only in online mode from next year, details of the presence of National Institute of Technology Puducherry, and other institutions where there were sufficient facilities to act as centres would be furnished, an official said.
An exam centre at Karaikal would be immensely useful to students in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai as well, the official said.
