Tiruchirapalli

Karaikal Collector tests negative

KARAIKAL

Swab samples taken from Collector Arjun Sharma have tested negative for COVID-19 in the second test. The Collector had tested positive for the virus a few days back.

However, the Collector will continue to remain in home quarantine, Deputy Director - Immunisation, Mohanraj, said in a press release.

