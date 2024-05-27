Kalyanapuram temple consecration to be held on June 9

The mahasamprokshanam of Sri Srinivasaperumal Sannadhi at Kalyanapuram near Thanjavur will be held on June 9.

The homam and other rituals relating to the samprokshanam led by ‘Pappakudi’ R. Venkatesa Bhattacharyar will commence on the morning of June 7 and culminate around 5 a.m. on June 9. Subsequently, the sanctified water vessels will be taken to the vimanams and towers in the temple precincts and the sanctum sanctorums by around 6 a.m.

The holy water will be sprinkled on the vimanams and towers and the granite idols of Sri Srinivasaperumal and other deities before 7-30 a.m. on Sunday followed by vedaprabhantha sathumurai by 10 a.m.

Later in the evening, the decorated panchaloka idol of Sri Srinivasaperumal mounted on Garuda Vahanam will be taken around the temple in a procession, according to a release from the Temple Consecration Committee.