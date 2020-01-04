Jolt for AIADMK in Tiruchi as DMK emerges dominant

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has put up a dominant show in the panchayat union wards in Tiruchi district, even while securing a majority in the district panchayat council.

It emerged the single largest party in all the 14 panchayat unions and could win the chairman’s posts in almost all of them. The DMK won 146 of the 241 wards in the panchayat unions, while the AIADMK bagged 51. The DMDK won 10, Congress four wards, the CPI two, BJP one and ‘others’ 27

The DMK trounced the AIADMK in the Andhanallur panchyat union, winning 12 of the 15 wards. The ruling party failed to win a single seat in the union.

The AIADMK fared poorly in the Manapparai and Marungapuri unions, considered to be the party’s traditional strongholds. Of the 17 wards in Manapparai union, the DMK bagged 12 and the AIADMK could secure only three wards. Eleven of the 19 wards in Marungapuri union went to the DMK and the ruling party bagged only six.

In Uppilliyapuram union, another traditional AIADMK belt, the DMK won eight wards and the AIADMK only managed to secure two seats. Five wards went to ‘others.’

In neighouring Thuraiyur union, the AIADMK could win only five of the 19 wards while the DMK managed to emerge victorious in nine. Ten of the 19 wards in Thottiyam panchayat union also went to the DMK and the AIADMK managed to win only from five wards.

In Manachanallur, the biggest union with 23 wards, the DMK secured 15 seats and the AIADMK tallied just three.

The DMK won 10 of the 14 seats in Thathaiyengarpet union, leaving just three to the AIADMK and one to the DMDK. The Opposition party emerged victorious in eight of the 16 wards in Tiruverumbur panchayat union. The AIADMK and others won three seats each. The CPI and DMDK won a seat apiece.

In Lalgudi union, the DMK bagged 10 of the 21 seats while the AIADMK won seven. The DMK triumphed in 11 wards in adjoining Pullampadi union. Of the 15 wards in the union, the AIADMK won only four. The DMK walked away with a dozen of the 18 wards in Musiri panchayat union and the ruling party won five wards.

The DMK won nine seats each in Vaiyampatti and Manikandam panchayat unions. The AIADMK won three wards in Vaiyampatti and two in Manikandam union.