Jallikattu at Periya Suriyur closely monitored by police, AWBI

The first jallikattu held as part of Pongal festivities at Periya Suriyur village in the district came under close scrutiny with the installation of a series of surveillance cameras at the event venue.

This time around cameras were also installed at the vaadivaasal from where the bulls were released after being subject to intense examination by veterinary team deployed at the spot.

The Tiruchi Rural Police had instructed the organisers to install surveillance cameras also mentioning the vantage points where the gadgets had to be fitted for closer examination of the entire event.

In addition to surveillance cameras, the event was recorded by police personnel using handy cams.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Ziaul Haque told The Hindu that cameras were put up at vaadivaasal this time to ensure that the bulls were not poked while being released.

Police sources said cameras were also put up at the collection point at the end of the arena where the owner would capture his respective bull.

Cameras were also placed at the holding point where the bulls were lined up in a queue, the spot where the tamers are screened, the two stages besides at the location covering the entire arena where double barricades were installed up to a distance.

A dedicated team of police personnel were deployed to closely monitor the video footages generated by the surveillance cameras placed near the vaadivaasal.

The Tiruchi Rural Police had established a temporary control room at the event venue.

In addition to surveillance cameras put up by the organisers, the police for their part recorded the whole event using handy cams, SP Ziaul Haque said.

Manpower strength was augmented for the event by drawing personnel from neighbouring Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, said police sources.

Around 600 police personnel and some Home Guards were involved in bandobust duty and for regulation of traffic movements at the village, which wore a festive look, the sources added.

A police team on board a mini good vehicle was pressed into service inside the arena to pull those bulls which remained at ground after being released from the vaadivaasal. The vehicle was used to pull such bulls beyond the arena.

G. Ramakrishnan, Honorary District Animal Welfare Officer, Tiruchi, and one of the committee members nominated by the Animal Welfare Board of India to monitor jallikattu event, said there was no major injuries to the bulls.

The event was organised by adhering to the set protocols by and large, Mr. Ramakrishnan added.