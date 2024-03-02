GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IUML to field incumbent MP Navas Kani from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat

March 02, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to field incumbent MP Navas Kani from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency again in the upcoming election as a part of the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchi after the IUML’s State-level general body meeting, party’s national president K.M. Kader Mohideen said the party had unanimously decided to field Mr. Kani from Ramanathapuram again.

The general body meeting passed a resolution thanking the DMK for allotting Ramanathapuram seat again and condemned the BJP for “attempting to take political gain by dividing people and destroying democracy, secularism, and unity in diversity of the country.”

