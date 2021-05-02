It’s a DMK show in Perambalur, Ariyalur districts

The DMK's dominance in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, altogether consisting of four assembly constituencies, was in consonance with the trend in rest of the State.

DMK won in all the four segments: Perambalur reserved constituency, Kunnam, Ariyalur and Jayankondam. The margin of victory in Perambalur segment was the highest at about 30,000 votes.

In Perambalur assembly constituency, M. Prabaharan of the DMK polled 1,24,336 votes, including 2,4,54 postal votes, while the AIADMK sitting MLA - R. Tamizhselvan polled 91,577 votes including 731 postal votes. Anti-incumbency factor was in play in the constituency, as Mr. Tamizhselvan a two-time MLA who had won in both 2016 and 2011 had to taste defeat. In 2016, he had won by a margin of 6,853 votes against the DMK's P. Sivakami.

In Kunnam, similar trends were reported with S. S. Sivasankar of the DMK recording a win against AIADMK's sitting MLA R. T. Ramachandran.

Ariyalur also voted in favour of the DMK. Chinnappa K. of the DMK was the winning candidate with S. Rajendran of the AIADMK, who had won in the 2016 elections, tasting defeat.

In Jayankondam, Kannan Ka. So. Ka. of the DMK prevailed over K. Balu of the PMK after a see-saw battle in intervening rounds. In the 2016 Assembly elections, Ramajeyalingam. J.K.N of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had won with a large margin of 22, 934 against Gurunathan. J, a PMK candidate.