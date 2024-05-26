GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Isha Foundation launches drive to plant 4.50 lakh saplings in Tiruchi

Published - May 26, 2024 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru planting a sapling in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru planting a sapling in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Sunday inaugurated Isha Foundation’s massive tree plantation drive and distributed saplings to farmers in Tiruchi.

The initiative is aimed at planting about 4.50 lakh saplings on agricultural lands in the district during 2024-25.

Mr. Nehru appreciated the organisation for planting around 109 million trees through the initiative. He said the Isha Foundation, besides tree planting, should also collaborate with the State government in cleaning and maintaining lakes. He said that farmers should not only plant trees for wood but also plant fruit-bearing trees such as avocado, which can provide significant income and increase food production.

Swami Srimukha, coordinator of Isha’s Save the Soil movement, said, “Under the Cauvery Calling initiative, we have begun the task of planting 12.1 million trees on agricultural lands across the State for the current fiscal.”

Mayor M. Anbazhagan was present at the event.

