Inspector and a good Samaritan help family stranded on highway

A young couple and their two minor children who were stranded in the late hours on the Kulithalai Bypass Road in Karur district after the scooter in which the family of four was heading to Tiruchi upon information that the woman’s father had expired received timely help from a Traffic Police Inspector and another Good Samaritan who readily volunteered to take them in his car to Tiruchi.

The incident occurred in the late hours of June 2 when Ganesh along with his wife Sumathi and their two children were coming from Coimbatore in a scooter to Tiruchi when the rear tyre of the scooter got punctured near Kurapalayam at around 11.15 p.m. Adding to their woes was the sudden downpour. Information about the death of Sumathi’s father who resided at Babu Road in Tiruchi prompted the couple to rush to Tiruchi despite lockdown restrictions.

Kulithalai Traffic Police Inspector N. Navukarasan who was on night rounds noticed the stranded couple and their children and inquired them. “As there was a downpour, the four were taken to a nearby police check post for shelter,” said Inspector Navukarasan who arranged to move the scooter to a nearby petrol pump. As his efforts to call two-wheeler mechanics to rectify the puncture proved futile, he called his friend Sadhasivam, who agreed to take the family in his car to Tiruchi.

In the meantime, Mr. Navukarasan alerted the check posts in Karur district and passed on the information through police control to Tiruchi City Police about the movement of a car in which the family was proceeding, besides its registration number and the number of people travelling in the vehicle. He also made a request to the personnel at the check posts not to detain the vehicle explaining the circumstances.

Mr. Sadhasivam safely dropped the family in Tiruchi and returned to Kulithalai.