Injured peacock treated and released

A four-year-old peacock that was found with injuries on its legs at Old Peravurani area was rescued, treated and let out in the reserve forest area on Monday.
Social activist, Udhayakumar of Peravurani and Manikandan of Thiruchitrambalam came to know that a peacock was lying in the shrubs near Old Peravurani for the last few days.
Subsequently, they rescued the bird, brought it to Peravurani and informed Tahsildar K. Lakshmi about the condition of the bird. She directed the duo to take the bird to the veterinary hospital at Peravurani.
The injured bird was treated and fed at the hospital. Meanwhile, Wildlife Warden, Pattukottai, Iqbal arrived at the hospital and took possession of the bird. He later released the bird at the reserve forest area near Pattukottai, sources said.
