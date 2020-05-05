Movement of workers enthuses industries

As they get ready to resume production activities, employers and workers of industries on Thuvakkudi-Pudukkudi stretch extending to a few km along the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway are relieved as their two-way movement will not be hindered any more.

During the lockdown, passes for inter-district movement are given to applicants after a due process of scrutiny only for three purposes: marriage, death or medical emergency. The Tiruchi district administration took cognisance of predicament of employers in the industrial stretch on Monday and decided to facilitate industrial activities.

Many industries undertaking conversion work for BHEL, Tiruchi, have their own materials and they have to re-start the process. They are racing against time to fulfil orders. The objective is to restore jobs to workers based in rural areas, including migrant labourers. Though it is tough to operate under the present circumstances, industries have no other option as it is an opportunity to put machines to use and prevent damage arising from disuse and rust, according to an industrialist.

‘Though the profit margin will be meagre, re-starting production means a lot for industries that have raw materials,’ president of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association P. Elango said. Cash flow is a problem for many industries for sustaining production activities, he said seeking steps from the State and Central government for processing loads sent by ancillary industries for BHEL’s projects in other States.

About 90 vehicles sent from BHEL’s ancillary units are unable to unload at Patratu Thermal Power Station, Ramgarh district, Jharkhand, due to extension of lockdown.

NTPC, of which PVUNL is a subsidiary, had awarded Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract of the mega project to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. The 2,400 MW project is a joint venture between PVUNL and the Jharkhand Government.

Several fabrication units in Tiruchi are pre-occupied with production targets for timely completion of the project. As per the schedule, the first unit of 800 MW capacity, for the mega project, is expected to be commissioned in 2022. The other two units have to be commissioned later within a year.