IndiGo resumes service in Tiruchi-Hyderabad sector

IndiGo resumed flight service on the Tiruchi-Hyderabad- Tiruchi sector on Monday after it was suspended during the lockdown period.

The airline will operate an ATR aircraft on the sector daily in the evening.

An airline official said the service would be in operation till July 31. The flight from Hyderabad with 77 passengers arrived here at around 6.05 p.m. and returned to Hyderabad with 48 passengers on board after a 30-minute halt.

This is the third domestic destination operated by the airline from Tiruchi.

IndiGo operates daily services in Tiruchi-Bengaluru and Tiruchi-Chennai sectors. It operates an overseas flight to Dubai on Thursdays and Saturdays.


