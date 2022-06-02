IndiGo launches fourth frequency on Tiruchi - Chennai sector

IndiGo airline launched its fourth frequency on the Chennai - Tiruchi- Chennai sector on Wednesday.

The flight will leave Chennai at 2.10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and reach Tiruchi airport at 3.05 p.m. It will leave Tiruchi at 3.40 p.m. on these days and arrive Chennai at 4.40 p.m.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the flight will leave Chennai at 4.05 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 4.50 p.m. In the return direction, it will leave Tiruchi at 5.10 p.m. and arrive Chennai at 6.10 p.m., according to airport sources. The airline would deploy an ATR aircraft for the service.