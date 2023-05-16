Indigenous products sold at ‘One Station One Product’ stalls net more than ₹70 lakh in Tiruchi division

May 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Sale of a host of local/indigenous products through stalls set up under the ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme at different railway stations falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Division has exceeded ₹70 lakh during the period April 2022 to April 2023. The OSOP stalls are functioning at 35 railway stations in Tiruchi Division, showcasing a range of indigenous products made by local artisans, weavers and craftsmen.

The scheme, which was at launched in Thanjavur railway station in April 2022, was subsequently expanded to more stations in the division gradually over a period of time with a view to helping artisans, weavers and craftsmen to showcase and market their indigenous products at the railway stations.

Railway sources said the stations where the OSOP stalls were functioning included Tiruchi Junction, Tiruchi Fort, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Nagore, Villupuram Junction, Ariyalur, Puducherry, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Vaitheeswaran Koil, Tiruvannamalai, Vriddhachalam Junction, Peravurani, Tiruthuraipoondi, Aranthangi, Chidambaram, Mannargudi, Panruti and Karaikal.

Handloom products, value-added cashew products, seashell products, Thanjavur dolls, terracota and papier mache, Manapparai murukku, organic food and millets, leather products, coir and coconut products, Thirubhuvanam silk sarees, plant saplings and crotons are among the slew of products that were being sold through the OSOP stalls at the stations.

The total amount generated by way of sale of products through the OSOP stalls from April 2022 to April 2023 was ̥̥₹74.18 lakh, the sources said adding that over 59,000 products had been sold during the period. The railway administration provided the required space at each station besides putting up the stalls for display and sale of products. The products showcased in the OSOP outlets were specific to that place, which included artefacts, handlooms by local weavers and handicrafts besides agro products.

The scheme was also aimed at providing a gateway to rail passengers to experience the rich heritage of the country at the railway stations and buy the products to benefit the marginalised sections of society.