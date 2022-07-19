Incinerator commissioned on Thanjavur Medical College campus

Special Correspondent July 19, 2022 12:52 IST

Special Correspondent July 19, 2022 12:52 IST

The incinerator has been installed under the solid waste management scheme at a cost of ₹1 crore

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver inaugurated an incinerator on Government Medical College campus in Thanjavur on Sunday.

The incinerator has been installed under the solid waste management scheme at a cost of ₹1 crore

An incinerator to dispose of solid waste generated on the Government Medical College campus was commissioned here on Sunday. The incinerator has been installed under the solid waste management scheme at a cost of ₹1 crore, with the college alumni contributing Rs.75 lakh and the rest of the sum being borne by the district administration and the college, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said after inaugurating the facility. The unit, approved by the Central Pollution Control Board, would process about 1200 -1500 kg of solid waste every day. The incinerator would help avoid pollution in the campus, he said. G.Ravikumar, Dean, Thanjavur Government Medical College, and other officials were present.



Our code of editorial values