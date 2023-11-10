HamberMenu
Illegal flex boards make a comeback in Tiruchi

November 10, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Though Madras High Court has ruled against putting up banners on main roads and crowded places, in Tiruchi huge banners have come up on roadsides.

Flex and digital billboards have made a comeback in the city due to lack of enforcement of a Madras High Court order. In 2018, the court had restrained political parties, religious, caste and community forums and organisations from erecting digital banners or placards on either side of arterial roads, platforms, walkways or any other road throughout the State.

But gradually they have re-emerged in recent times. It began with organisers of temple festivals putting up banners and flex boards randomly and putting up obituary references.

However, now local units of political parties have started to erect banners in different parts of the district, mainly in the city. It was evident when State BJP president K. Annamalai visited Tiruchi to carry out his ‘En Mann En Makkal’ yatra a few days ago. Enthusiastic workers put out flex boards welcoming Mr. Annamalai.

Similarly, a section of DMK workers displayed their loyalty to Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru by erecting flex boards on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday. There are flex boards erected by the AIADMK workers, extending Deepavali greetings to the people of Tiruchi. There are traders, who put up flex boards, in different parts of the city. Several flex boards were dotted in different places of the district when Vijay starrer Leo hit cinema halls recently.

“I have come across massive flex boards in different parts of the city in recent weeks. It is disheartening. Several boards are hindering the traffic movements. There are some boards that pose danger to the passersby,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist in Tiruchi.

He said the police and the Tiruchi Corporation were empowered to take action against those erecting boards without permission. The practice had gone unchecked for so long.

When contacted R. Vaithinathan, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, said field officials had been instructed to remove all unauthorised hoardings and flex boards in the city. Several boards were already removed. The instances of violations would also be taken to the notice of the police for further action, he added.

