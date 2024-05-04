IIM-T launches second batch of PG programme

May 04, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Indian Institute of Management Tiruchi (IIM-T) recently inaugurated its second Postgraduate Certificate in Senior Management programme in the presence of Ayush Gupta, Director (Human Resources), Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL), and senior officials.

In his address, Mr. Gupta highlighted the value of diverse peer learning and the significance of teamwork. Drawing from his experiences at GAIL, he shared insights on leadership, emphasising the preparation for challenges and the benefits of experimentation.

Sanjay Salunkhe, chairman and managing director, Jaro Education, spoke about the primacy of human capital, ethical leadership, and networking.

Programme directors Upam Pushpak Makhecha and G. Naresh, and V. Gopal, spoke.