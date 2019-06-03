Hydro electric project at Puliancholai slated for commissioning by April 2021

The Kollimalai Hydro Electric Project (1x 20 MW) that involves linking of a tunnel from the hills in Namakkal district to Puliancholai in Tiruchi is scheduled for completion by the end of next year, according to sources. The works on power tunnel excavation and rock support are in progress.

The project is expected to be commissioned by April 2021, according to an official document.

The Board of TANGEDCO had accorded revised administrative approval for execution of the project at a revised cost of ₹ 338.79 crore. The average annual energy generation is expected to be 64.61 million units and it will be a pollution-free power generation system.

Water originating at an elevation of 1,362 metres above sea level at river Aiyaru is sourced near Arapaleeswarar Temple. The sourced water drops from a height of 200 mtr near Puliancholai village on the border of Namakkal and Tiruchi districts.

The project involves construction of five small dams or weirs at Asakkadupatti, Kovilur, Telliangudu, Irungulipatti, and Kadampallam. Water from the river will be diverted through these weirs to finally reach the Irungulipatti weir from where 127 cusecs will be conveyed through power tunnel extending to a length of 3,725 metres to the powerhouse in Puliancholai. After the power generation, the water is again let off into the river at the foothills. Water from Aiyaru river drains into several tanks in Uppiliapuram and Thuraiyur.

There is also a proposal to construct a check-dam at Puliancholai, sources said.