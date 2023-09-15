House surgeon dies at TGMC hospital

September 15, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Sindhu, working as a house surgeon at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College (TGMC) hospital, died at the hospital on Friday.

According to sources, the deceased, a native of Kerala, was suffering from high temperature for the past few days and was admitted to the TGMC hospital on Thursday. Initial diagnosis indicated that she might be suffering from typhoid fever. As her body temperature remained high, her blood sample was taken and sent to Chennai for further analysis. However, she collapsed suddenly on Friday morning, sources said.

The death of the medico has brought into focus the unhygienic environment prevailing around the medical college and staff quarter campus with social activists and non-governmental organisations alleging that it could have also played some role in the unexpected death of the training doctor.

Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection and Environment Research Centre, Tiruvarur, R. Ramesh said that permanent solution to the problems affecting the environment around the medical college and hospital premises should be evolved and implemented by the authorities.

At the same time, he called upon the public to take steps to keep dengue fever at bay by keeping their environment clean and free from becoming breeding grounds for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.