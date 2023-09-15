HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

House surgeon dies at TGMC hospital

September 15, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Sindhu, working as a house surgeon at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College (TGMC) hospital, died at the hospital on Friday.

According to sources, the deceased, a native of Kerala, was suffering from high temperature for the past few days and was admitted to the TGMC hospital on Thursday. Initial diagnosis indicated that she might be suffering from typhoid fever. As her body temperature remained high, her blood sample was taken and sent to Chennai for further analysis. However, she collapsed suddenly on Friday morning, sources said.

The death of the medico has brought into focus the unhygienic environment prevailing around the medical college and staff quarter campus with social activists and non-governmental organisations alleging that it could have also played some role in the unexpected death of the training doctor.

Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection and Environment Research Centre, Tiruvarur, R. Ramesh said that permanent solution to the problems affecting the environment around the medical college and hospital premises should be evolved and implemented by the authorities.

At the same time, he called upon the public to take steps to keep dengue fever at bay by keeping their environment clean and free from becoming breeding grounds for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.