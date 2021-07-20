Home inmate reunited with family

Anbalayamam, a NGO, has begun reuniting inmates accommodated in Tiruchi Corporation's Home for Mentally Ill under National Urban Livelihoods Mission.

There are about 15 mentally ill inmates in the home at Main Guard Gate that earlier functioned as the Centre for Homeless People.

Last week, an inmate, Babu Rao, who was rescued by volunteers of Anbalayam on April 29 was re-united with his family. He recovered after being given psychiatric treatment and medication by G. Gopalakrishnan, psychiatrist, and Arudhra Gopalakrishnan, consultant psychiatrist at Sowmanasya Hospital and Institute of Psychiatry.

Mr. Babu Rao was entrusted with his family members by Anbalayam in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Srirangam, Sundaramoorthy.

T.K.S. Senthilkumar, Founder of Anbalayam, said the rescued mentally patients were handed over to family members after adequate counselling. The inmates would be given skill training soon.