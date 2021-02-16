Heavy rush to fix FASTags

The points of sale of FASTags near toll plazas on National Highways witnessed a heavy rush on Tuesday after National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) made digital payments through FASTags at its toll plazas mandatory.

A large number of vehicle users, who were yet to buy FASTags, thronged the toll plazas near Samayapuram on Tiruchi-Chennai highway and near Thuvakudi on Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway since early morning to get tags installed on their vehicles.

The rush follows the announcement that vehicles without FASTags would be charged almost double the fee. The crowds swelled at points of sales after the NHAI started collecting additional fees at toll plazas.

A NHAI official said the heavy rush witnessed on Monday and Tuesday was likely to continue for a few more days. More than 70% of vehicle owners and taxis had already fixed FASTags and the figure was fast increasing, he said.