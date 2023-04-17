Health and Wellness centres await inauguration in Tiruchi

April 17, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has completed the construction of Health and Wellness Centres and are awaiting a formal inauguration.

Under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), the Tiruchi Corporation planned 36 Health and Wellness Centres, each having an area of nearly 700 sq ft at ₹ 25 lakh, utilising the funds sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission.

These centres would offer first-line health services on reproductive health, maternal and infant health, communicable and non-communicable diseases, outpatient care and facilities to treat minor ailments.

A doctor, a staff nurse, and an attendant would be appointed for each of these centres by the Health Department. A total of 18 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) have been functioning in the city. The Chief Medical Officer heading the UPHC would also serve as a jurisdictional supervisory officer for two Health and Wellness centres nearby.

During the weekly grievances redressal meeting at Tiruchi Corporation on Monday, members of the Communist Party of India petitioned Mayor M. Anbazhagan seeking to open the Health and Wellness Centres for public use as the civic body completed the construction of 35 of the 36 health and wellness centres.

A Corporation official said these centres were constructed considering the population density of an area, particularly to benefit low-income groups. The centres would function four hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. Soon after the ongoing State Legislative Assembly session ends, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate the centres, likely by the end of this month.