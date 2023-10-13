HDFC Bank organises Grameen Loan Mela

October 13, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

HDFC Bank organised a Grameen Loan Mela, an outreach programme for people in rural areas in Tiruchi on Friday.

The bank has been hosting loan melas across the country to reach out to customers such as small and marginal farmers, dairy farmers and traders. The mela was attended by over 7,000 people from Tiruchi and neighbouring districts, according to a press release from the bank.

“Through the loan mela, we want to reach the rural vicinities and make credit accessible to the underserved customer segments in Tamil Nadu. We provide comprehensive financial solutions that will enable customers to purchase equipment, products or services they want,” said Rahul Shyam Shukla, Group Head – Commercial and Rural Banking, HDFC Bank.