Govt. doing its part for elections to urban local bodies, says Nehru

The State government had initiated steps to facilitate the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct the elections to the urban local bodies, K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, said on Sunday.

In case of village panchayats merged with the neighbouring corporations, the elected representatives of the respective areas could continue in their posts till the end of their tenure. Preparation of a communal roster system would begin shortly. Sufficient time would be given to the people to submit their opinion or reservations on the draft and final delimitation of local bodies.

The Minister said that the delimitation and preparation of the communal roaster schedule would take four to five months. The dates of elections to the urban local bodies will hinge on these aspects, Mr. Nehru said.

Upgrade of Tambaram, Karur, Cuddalore, Kumbakonam, Sivakasi and Kancheepuram municipalities as Corporations and 28 town panchayats as municipalities, and extension of the limits of a few existing corporations including Tiruchi and Thanjavur by merging the neighbouring towns and villages has necessitated the process of delimitation of local bodies.

A round of discussion with senior officials had already been conducted to start off with the delimitation process, Mr. Nehru said.