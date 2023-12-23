GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor R.N. Ravi offers worship at Nagore Dargah, police foil attempt to stage black flag demo

Police foil attempt to stage black flag demonstrations by political parties by detaining the protesters before the Governor’s convoy passes through Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts

December 23, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R.N. Ravi paying worship at Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam district on Satruday.

Governor R.N. Ravi paying worship at Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam district on Satruday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday offered worship at Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam district on the occasion of the ongoing two-week-long ‘Kanduri Urs’ festival.

He offered worship at Dargah as the annual ‘Kanduri Urs’ festival is currently under way. The annual festival at Nagore started with the flag-hoisting at the shrine’s five minarets on December 14.

The two-week-long festival commemorates the death anniversary of Saint Abdul Qadir and attracts followers from different faiths across the world. The festival will end with the lowering of the flags on December 27.

Nagapattinam Collector Johny Tom Varghese, Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh and Dargah committee members accompanied the Governor. Earlier, Mr. Ravi flew down to Tiruchi from Chennai on Saturday morning and proceeded towards Nagore via Tiruvarur by road. Police scaled up security arrangements around Nagore Dargah.

Police prevent protesters from staging a black flag demonstration against Governor R.N. Ravi at Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district on Saturday.

Police prevent protesters from staging a black flag demonstration against Governor R.N. Ravi at Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Black flag protest

Over 50 cadre of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, who attempted to stage a black flag protest against Mr. Ravi, were detained by the police at Kilvelur in Nagapattinam.

Similarly, 48 members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Students Federation of India attempted to stage a protest by wearing black shirts and holding black flags at seven places in Tiruvarur district.

The police detained them as a preventive measure before the Governor’s convoy passed through the spots. All those detained were released in the evening, said police sources.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.