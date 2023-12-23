Governor R.N. Ravi offers worship at Nagore Dargah, police foil attempt to stage black flag demo

December 23, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday offered worship at Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam district on the occasion of the ongoing two-week-long ‘Kanduri Urs’ festival.

He offered worship at Dargah as the annual ‘Kanduri Urs’ festival is currently under way. The annual festival at Nagore started with the flag-hoisting at the shrine’s five minarets on December 14.

The two-week-long festival commemorates the death anniversary of Saint Abdul Qadir and attracts followers from different faiths across the world. The festival will end with the lowering of the flags on December 27.

Nagapattinam Collector Johny Tom Varghese, Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh and Dargah committee members accompanied the Governor. Earlier, Mr. Ravi flew down to Tiruchi from Chennai on Saturday morning and proceeded towards Nagore via Tiruvarur by road. Police scaled up security arrangements around Nagore Dargah.

Black flag protest

Over 50 cadre of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, who attempted to stage a black flag protest against Mr. Ravi, were detained by the police at Kilvelur in Nagapattinam.

Similarly, 48 members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Students Federation of India attempted to stage a protest by wearing black shirts and holding black flags at seven places in Tiruvarur district.

The police detained them as a preventive measure before the Governor’s convoy passed through the spots. All those detained were released in the evening, said police sources.