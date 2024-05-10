GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government schools in Tiruchi district notch up 145 centums

V.K. Ramya Sri of the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Manachanallur has secured centum in Mathematics, Social Science, and English

Published - May 10, 2024 09:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Government schools in the district have produced 145 centums in State Board Class X examinations this year. In Mathematics, 88 students have secured centum, in Science 17 students have secured centum, in Social Science 39 students have secured centum and in English one secured centum.

V.K. Ramya Sri of Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Manachanallur has scored 100 marks in Mathematics, Social Science, and the only student from a government school to secure a centum in English. Speaking to The Hindu, Ramya said: “My school teachers helped me greatly. Owing to financial constraints, my father put me in this school during COVID when I was in my Class VII. Here, coaching is on par with private schools and they constantly encouraged me to study well.”

K. Muthuselvan, headmaster of the school, said: “We have got 15 centums this year. Our secret is we had regular special classes on every Saturday and conducted several tests to do away with exam fear and as practice for students. We have a dedicated set of teachers who have pushed their boundaries for the benefit of students.”

Sources from the School Education Department said out of 500 marks, 167 students have scored above 490 marks in the district.

