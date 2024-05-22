GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Good response to Anna Science Centre-Planetarium summer camp

Published - May 22, 2024 06:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
S Jayapal, retired senior scientific assistant explains to students about telescopes at Anna Science Centre Planetarium in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

S Jayapal, retired senior scientific assistant explains to students about telescopes at Anna Science Centre Planetarium in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The rainy weather has not dampened the spirits of 81 children who have been getting to grips with various topics at the summer camp organised by Anna Science Centre-Planetarium in Tiruchi this week.

On Thursday, K. Kumaraswamy, former professor, Department of Geology, Bharathidasan University, will speak on space programmes in India, while Amutha Nursery and Primary School teacher V. Ramamoorthy will hold a craft lesson on origami.

P. Muthuraman, associate professor, Government Medical College, Thanjavur, will speak on heatstroke-related health issues.

On Wednesday, S. Jaya Paul, former senior scientific assistant at the centre explained how to observe the sky with the help of a telescope, and identify the different celestial objects. This was followed by a talk on birdwatching by K. Balakrishnan, principal, Bharathi Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

A yoga session by master Balamurugan and a talk on artificial intelligence by Jasper Joe Anto Roshan, product manager, meShare, US, were part of Wednesday’s activity schedule.

The camp was inaugurated on Tuesday with a talk on astronomy by S. Ruban Raj, R.V.S. College of Arts and Science, Tiruchi. In his address, K. Sundararaman, retired senior scientist, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru focused on the field’s job opportunities. G. Haridass, head, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, M.A.M College of Engineering and Technology, spoke on the basics of electronics.

K. Krishnapriya, Chief Educational Officer, Tiruchi, and Anna Science Centre-Planetarium director R. Ahilan, spoke.

