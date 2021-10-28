Tiruchirapalli

Gold seized from two air passengers

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized 1.5 kg of gold of 24 karat purity worth ₹76.80 lakh from two passengers at the international airport here on Wednesday.

Both passengers arrived from Sharjah by an Air India Express flight.

A press release said the officials intercepted the two passengers at the exit gate based on intelligence. On search of the passengers, gold in paste form in bundles were found concealed in their rectum. Both were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation was on.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2021 10:21:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/gold-seized-from-two-air-passengers/article37220435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY