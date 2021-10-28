Gold seized from two air passengers

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized 1.5 kg of gold of 24 karat purity worth ₹76.80 lakh from two passengers at the international airport here on Wednesday.

Both passengers arrived from Sharjah by an Air India Express flight.

A press release said the officials intercepted the two passengers at the exit gate based on intelligence. On search of the passengers, gold in paste form in bundles were found concealed in their rectum. Both were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation was on.