Tiruchirapalli

Gold coins of yore found

Workers at Jambukeswarar Temple in Thiruvanaikoil here on Wednesday discovered a treasure of gold coins in a metal pot while clearing the area surrounding the Akilandeshwari Sannidhi to set up a garden.

They said that while clearing the land, they hit upon the metal pot buried in the ground. The pot was found to contain 505 coins altogether weighing 1,714 grams. R. Sridhar, Srirangam Tahsildar, rushed to the spot and took possession of the treasure.

The antiquity of the coins remains unknown. The valuables will be handed over to officials of the Archaeological Society of India on Thursday, officials said.

