Tiruchirapalli

Girl sexually assaulted

THANJAVUR

The Vallam All Women Police are investigating a complaint from an aged woman of a village in Orathanadu taluk that her 19-year-old granddaughter has been sexually assaulted by a few male members of her own family.

According to police, the woman preferred the complaint after her granddaughter was found to be pregnant.

In her complaint she had stated that the girl studying in the ninth standard was staying with her family for the past one year. The girl suffered from ‘stomach ache’ recently and a scan of the abdomen had revealed that she was pregnant. Hence, at the instance of ChildLine, the woman lodged a complaint with Vallam AWP seeking to identify the culprit.

